Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Two women die as scooter falls into Chamba rivulet
chandigarh news

Himachal: Two women die as scooter falls into Chamba rivulet

Chamba SDM Naveen Tanwar said the duo was learning to drive the scooter and the accident took place around 7pm
Rescue teams, including NDRF, firefighters and police personnel, reached the spot soon after receiving the information. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Two women were killed after the scooter they were riding skidded off the road and plunged into Saal rivulet at Machhrali on Chamba-Saho road in Chamba late on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Ritu, a resident of Ludhera and Priti, 28. They were sisters-in-law. Rescue teams, including NDRF, firefighters and police personnel, reached the spot soon after receiving the information.

Chamba SDM Naveen Tanwar said the duo was learning to drive the scooter. The accident took place around 7pm.

One of the victims was found late night and rushed to the Chamba medical college, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body of other was recovered on Tuesday morning.

The police have launched investigation and the cause of accident has yet to be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP