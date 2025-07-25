Himachal will be ‘Udta Punjab’ in 5 years if govt fails to act: Governor

Raising serious concerns over rising drug menace in the state, Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed dissatisfaction over lack of government rehabilitation centres while questioning political will to fight the menace. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed dissatisfaction over lack of government rehabilitation centres while questioning political will to fight the menace. (HT File)

“There is only one Red Cross-run drug rehabilitation centre in Kullu. We have been hearing about identification of land for setting up a centre in Sirmaur but nothing is moving on ground. This shows the seriousness of the government.”

Shukla warned that if prompt action is not taken, the state could face a crisis similar to Punjab, often referred to as “Udta Punjab.”

The governor pointed out that the Himachal government has not been proactive in setting up rehabilitation centres. “The state government should have moved forward to open rehab centres. For a long time, they have been saying that land has been identified and funds have been allocated, but nothing concrete has been done. If this situation continues, Himachal could turn into ‘Udta Himachal,’ and our generations will suffer,” he warned.

“The government of India has decided to include the efforts being made in Himachal Pradesh against drug abuse in its national programmes. This is both the inspiration of the Prime Minister and my own resolve to make Himachal drug-free.”

He added that Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that these initiatives will be adopted nationwide. “A proposal named ‘Kashi Sankalp’ has been passed, which will now go across the country, and I am pleased that the programmes initiated by the governor of Himachal Pradesh are part of this,” Shukla noted.

The governor highlighted various initiatives launched and said that students are now required to sign a pledge during admissions, declaring they will not indulge in drug abuse, and the administration reserves the right to take disciplinary action if they are caught.

“Awareness is rising. Parents who earlier ignored their children’s drug use are now proactive. Panchayats are informing police about suppliers, and the number of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases has increased significantly,” Shukla stated. According to official data, NDPS cases in the state have increased from 500 in 2012 to over 2,200 in 2023.

Citing a survey of 1,150 inmates, Shukla revealed that drug abuse is highest among individuals aged 15–30 years. “Awareness is the key to reducing demand. If Punjab’s government is taking steps, Himachal must act seriously,” he asserted.

Shukla also urged all political leaders to unite against drug abuse. “I have written to deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, education minister Rohit Thakur, and other ministers, requesting them to raise awareness and take action at all levels,” he said.

Rave parties in Himachal

Taking strict note of the rave parties, Shukla said, “I will call the DGP and will inquire how such parties are taking place. This undermines the efforts being taken to fight drugs.”