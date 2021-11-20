Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: 3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Mandi district

Mild tremors were felt across Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district at around 1.38am, the National Centre of Seismology has said; no casualty or damage to property has been reported
The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake was of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale. (Representative Photo/Reuters)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday morning.

Mild tremors were felt across the district at around 1.38am. The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km. No casualties or damage to property has been reported, so far.

While all of Himachal falls in the high-damage risk zone, parts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti fall in a ‘very-high’ damage risk zone on the earthquake hazard map. Of late, several minor tremors have been felt in the state.

