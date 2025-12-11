Himachal’s ‘anti-chitta’ drive: 4 pharma units found with irregularities during raids

A comprehensive inspection of 20 pharmaceutical manufacturing units was carried out across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, and irregularities were detected in four such units, officials said on Wednesday. A comprehensive inspection of 20 pharmaceutical manufacturing units was carried out across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, and irregularities were detected in four such units, officials said on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The drive was jointly conducted by Himachal Pradesh Police and the State Drugs Control Administration. Necessary legal action, according to the prescribed provisions, is being initiated against the erring units, a statement issued here said.

The inspection was conducted across six districts, which includes two units each in Una and Bilaspur, four units in Solan, one in Sirmaur, one in police district Nurpur and 10 pharmaceutical manufacturing units in police district Baddi. Inspections in five other units were underway till the time of reporting.

The primary objective of this campaign was to curb the illegal manufacture of prohibited drugs and prevent their unlawful diversion. The team inspected units that were closed, permanently or temporarily suspended and those that had surrendered their licences. Recent intelligence inputs indicate that certain closed or inactive pharmaceutical units could be misused for clandestine production of illegal drugs, including counterfeit, fake-branded and psychotropic substances.

The teams verified the status of manufacturing licenses, scrutinized documents, audited stock records and carried out detailed physical inspections. Warehouses and production areas were thoroughly searched to ensure complete compliance.

In a statement Himachal Pradesh Police said that police continue to uphold its zero-tolerance policy against drugs and remain fully committed to preventing any misuse, illegal manufacturing or unlawful diversion within pharmaceutical units.

State drugs controller Manish Kapoor stated that the operation was strategically planned with the police to inspect facilities that had previously been issued Stop Manufacturing Orders for violations under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The simultaneous raids were carried out in the districts of Sirmaur, Una, Kangra, and Solan. While no active manufacturing was found during the inspections, evidence at four locations indicated that production activities may have continued despite the prohibitory orders.

Taking cognizance of these findings, the DCA has initiated action under the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Kapoor reiterated that the administration maintains zero-tolerance toward violations, asserting that “any firm found defying orders will face stringent action.” He further added that the matter is under detailed investigation.

Guv urges youth to participate in building drug-free state

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, called upon the youth to actively participate in building a drug-free Himachal.

He was addressing students at the 14th Convocation of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (YSPUHF), Nauni, in Solan district on Wednesday. He conferred 12 gold medals on meritorious students, including 9 gold medals awarded to girl students. He also distributed 518 merit certificates and 855 degrees in horticulture and forestry.

Referring to his statewide anti-drug campaign, Shukla called upon the youth to actively participate in building a drug-free Himachal. He appreciated the university’s active involvement in organizing awareness programmes that engaged thousands of students, farmers and community members across the state.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, chairman of the Agricultural Scientist Selection Board, Government of India, while addressing the gathering as the special guest highlighted the vital role of horticulture and allied activities in sustaining rural livelihoods in Himachal Pradesh and commended the university’s extensive outreach through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and regional research stations.