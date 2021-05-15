Himachal’s deadliest day yet with 67 fatalities

Friday turned out to be the deadliest day for Himachal Pradesh as 67 patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the highest single-day deaths since the outbreak in March 2020, catapulting the hill state’s death toll to 2,185.

With 32 deaths, Kangra, the most populous district, clocked the highest fatalities. The virus claimed 10 lives in Hamirpur, six in Una, seven in Mandi, four each in Shimla and Solan, three in Kullu and one in Chamba.

The small state had earlier reported the highest deaths in day on May 12 when 66 people had succumbed to the infection.

The state also recorded 3,044 fresh infections, taking the state’s case count to 1,53,717. Of the new cases, 724 were reported in Kangra, 343 in Bilaspur, 313 in Solan, 299 each in Mandi and Sirmaur, 265 in Una, 264 in Hamirpur, 249 in Chamba, 180 in Shimla, 62 in Kullu, 27 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries reached 1,11878 after 3,362 people recuperated while there are 39,623 active cases in state.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 32,730 cases followed by Mandi (21,213) and Shimla (19,959). The most populous district accounts for 21% of the total disease burden of the state and also has highest 12,258 active cases.

So far, Solan has logged 18,473 cases, Sirmaur 11,886, Hamirpur 10,794, Una 10,016, Bilaspur 9,569, Chamba 7,382, Kullu 7,123, Lahaul-Spiti 2,298 and Kinnaur 2,274.

Month-old infant dies of Covid at IGMC

SHIMLA An infant girl, who was all of a month old, was claimed by the virus at Indira Gandhi Medical College, the state’s premier health institution, on Friday.

The girl, who hailed from Darech village in Theog sub-division, had been hospitalised on May 7. She breathed her last at 7.30am. She was suffering from fever and nasal blockage and had no other ailments. “Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) with Covid pneumonia and late onset of neonatal sepsis” was said to be the reason for her death.

Ensure last rites of Covid victims are conducted properly: CM to DCs

SHIMLA Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that the last rites of Covid patients are performed strictly as per protocols and guidelines issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare so that the victims’ family members are not inconvenienced.

“The deputy commissioners must ensure that the bereaved family members get full the support and co-operation of the district administration while performing the last rites,” the CM said, adding that adequate PPE kits, dead body bags, disinfectants, sanitizers,and waste disposable bags will be provided to the hospitals and primary health centres so that the last rites can be performed as per protocol.

