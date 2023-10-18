Himachal shivers, coldest October day in Keylong since 2007

Winter freeze has started to tighten its grip over Himachal as the higher reaches of the state continued to get snow and the plains and low hills got rain. The temperatures plummeted to near-zero in the remote areas of the state. Darcha-Shinkula road was closed for vehicular movement, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhary. (HT File Photo)

The average temperatures were down by up to five notches in certain parts of the state.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, shivered at 0.7°C, an unprecedented low for October. Such temperatures in October were last recorded in the area in 2007.

India Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said there was snow in higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba.

Churdhar ranges in Sirmaur, Rohtang Pass, Jalori Pass in Kullu and Hatu Peak in Shimla also received mild snow.

Lahaul-Spiti police said Manali-Leh highway was blocked for traffic between Darcha and Sarchu due to snowfall at 4,850-meter high Baralacha La Pass.

Darcha-Shinkula road was closed for vehicular movement, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhary.

“The MeT department has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall on Tuesday and locals and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or venturing into high altitude areas,” he said.

Kalpa, a small hill-town in another tribal Kinnaur district, recorded a low of 1.2°C, the coldest since 0.2°C on the same day in 2008.

Dalhousie was wettest in the state, recording 78mm rainfall.

Kasauli received 42mm rainfall and Paonta Sahib for 28.8mm.

Shimla recorded 26.6mm rainfall, Chamba 25mm, Bilaspur and Solan 21.4mm each, and Dharamshala received 20.5mm rainfall.

The MeT department has forecast scattered rain on Wednesday and skies are likely to be clear after that.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Naresh K Thakur Naresh K Thakur is a staff reporter in Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. Based at Dharamshala, he covers Tibetan affairs, local politics and environmental issues. ...view detail