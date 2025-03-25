Hiranagar encounter: Search for terrorists underway, 3 suspects detained

Security forces continued to search the Dolka forest in Hiranagar sector of Kathua on Tuesday to eliminate four to five Jaish terrorists, while police detained three suspects and the army found two China-made hand-grenades since Monday evening. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) being used by the Indian Army on the third day of the search operation following suspicious movement in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Tuesday. A massive search operation to track down a group of infiltrating militants continued for the third day in a forested area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

“Three suspects have been detained by the police. They have a shady past and are suspected to have been involved in providing logistical support to the terrorists,” said a senior police officer.

The two grenades were recovered from the forest near Sanyal village during the search on Monday evening.

Three loaded magazines of M4 carbine, four IEDs, sleeping bags, track suits, shoes and eatables were found earlier on Monday.

The army’s Rising Star Corps, which has been leading the search, posted on X on Monday night: “Joint operation by @jmukmrpolice & #RisingStarCorps in Saniyal, #Hiranagar on 23 March, led to the recovery of warlike stores. Operations in progress.”

There has been no fresh exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces since Sunday.