Hiring on hold as Punjab Public Service Commission without head for 7 months

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), which recruits Class-1 officers in the state, has been without a chairperson for the past seven months, leading to a delay in appointments. The PPSC has so far put off three exams to select candidates for various posts.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), which recruits Class-1 officers in the state, has been without a chairperson for the past seven months, leading to a delay in appointments. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post of PPSC chairman fell vacant in March when Jagbans Singh Powar retired from service. On April 10, PPSC member Jamit Kaur Teji was appointed officiating chairperson, but she also retired on September 29, 2023. Since then, work has been held up at the PPSC with regard to new appointments and conducting written tests.

Also read: On stubble burning, Supreme Court’s strong words for Punjab: ‘Take a cue from Haryana’

In June, the personnel department had invited applications for the post of chairperson. A search committee, headed by the chief secretary, was formed to shortlist names from the applications received and recommend names for the post to the high-empowered committee, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former chief Secretary VK Janjua was also an applicant for the post.

However, after the short-listing of names, the process of selecting the three-member panel for the post was not completed.

“More than seven months have lapsed since the chairman retired and the post is vacant. There is indecisiveness as the government is yet to send the panel of three names for the governor to pick. The Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government is at odds with governor Banwarilal Purohit, thus the delay,” said an official requesting anonymity. He said that the personnel department had moved the file for selection and was awaiting a decision.

In the absence of a chairperson, the test for Punjab Civil Services (selection from in-service government employees), school principals and electrical inspectors has been put off indefinitely. The new dates will be announced only after the new chairperson is appointed or any PPSC member is given the charge as the power to conduct tests and interviews is with the chairperson, said a PPSC official, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said as the process of selecting the new chairperson will take time, the government should appoint a PPSC member as acting chairperson so that routine work can be resumed at the earliest. Besides the recruitment process that has come to a halt, there are requisitions from various departments pending with the PPSC.

Despite several attempts state secretary, personnel, Shruti Singh, was not available for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON