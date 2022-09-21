Hisar: 10 cops injured in clash with Dalit activists

A protest led by activists associated with the Bhim Army turned violent after some of them tried to enter the mini-secretariat in Hisar and clashed with police on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The angry protesters pelted cops with stones, injuring at least 10 of them. Later, the police also resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse them.

They carried out a demonstration from the local civil hospital to the mini-secretariat demanding the registration of an FIR under the murder charges into the death of a person, whose body was found in Kapro village of the district a few days ago.

A police official said six of the injured cops were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

The incident took place when Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh was convening a meeting at the mini-secretariat.

As per the Bhim Army activists, a youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was found dead about 14 days ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After staging a dharna at the civil hospital, they planned to submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and carried out a march.

As they reached near the mini-secretariat, the police stopped them at the main entrance.

Hisar DSP Narayan Chand said the police had asked the protesters to wait for 10 minutes so that an official could reach out to them and accept their memorandum.

“But the protesters tried to enter the mini-secretariat and started pelting stones at cops. Nearly 10 to 15 personnels have suffered injuries in the stone-pelting incident,” he said, adding that they had also detained some of the protesters.