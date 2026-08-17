Hisar: 6 booked for using fake medical certificates to get driving licence

Police on Saturday have registered a case against six people on allegations of preparing and using forged documents to secure new driving licences and renew existing ones. During the probe, the team examined records relating to newly issued and renewed driving licences at the SDM office. (HT FIle)

The suspected racket involving fake medical and first-aid certificates for obtaining and renewing driving licences has come to light in Hisar.

The investigation began after the CM flying squad, Hisar, received information that some private typists were allegedly preparing fake documents, purportedly in connivance with employees of the SDM office, to facilitate applications for new driving licences and renewal of existing licences.

Acting on the complaint, CM flying Hisar range in-charge Sunaina initiated a verification of the records maintained by the SDM office.

During the probe, the team examined records relating to newly issued and renewed driving licences at the SDM office. The applications were also scrutinised for the medical certificates and first-aid training certificates submitted by applicants.

The documents were subsequently verified with the institutions concerned.

During the verification, the team found a discrepancy between the receipt for a first-aid certificate and the corresponding training certificate submitted with an application for a new driving licence, raising questions over the authenticity of the documents.

The probe subsequently uncovered more serious discrepancies in documents submitted for renewal of driving licences.

The CM flying identified three driving licences that had been renewed at the Hisar SDM office on the basis of medical certificates submitted by the applicants.

The certificates were sent to the civil hospital in Hisar for verification. However, the hospital records reportedly contained no record of the three medical certificates.

The absence of the certificates from the hospital’s records raised suspicion that they had been prepared fraudulently. Following the verification, the flying squad recommended registration of a police case.

On the complaint of CM flying, Civil Lines police registered a case against six people under various provisions relating to the preparation and use of forged documents and allegedly using them to obtain new driving licences and renew existing ones.

The police are now investigating where the alleged fake medical certificates and other documents were prepared, who was involved in the process and how many driving licences may have been issued or renewed using such documents.

Investigators are also expected to examine the role, if any, of private typists and officials in the alleged process. The case has raised questions over the verification mechanism for medical and other mandatory documents submitted during driving licence applications and renewals.