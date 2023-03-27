Hisar airport will have pan-region connectivity: Haryana deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the state government was taking steps to start flights from the Hisar airport to Chandigarh, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamshala, Amritsar, Jammu, Jaipur and Dehradun. Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the state government was working towards ensuring that the Hisar airport has pan-region connectivity. (HT FIle)

Speaking at an event in the state capital, the deputy CM said Hisar was being developed as an aviation and industrial hub and that the work related to the airport’s runway is nearing completion. He added that the facility was expected to become operational in August or September.

Chautala said initially an 18-seat aircraft may operate from Hisar to different cities like Jammu, Amritsar, Kullu among others.

The state government has named the state’s first civil airport at Hisar after Maharaja Agrasen. Development work to upscale the airport is underway.