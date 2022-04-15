Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
chandigarh news

Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh

Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a ‘missing complaint’ of local MP Brijendra Singh
Hisar MP Brijendra Singh (HT File)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a ‘missing complaint’ of local MP Brijendra Singh.

Hundreds of farmers reached Kheri Chopta police checkpost and asked the cops to file the missing complaint. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.

“Voters had elected him to solve their issues and ensure development in the area but he has gone missing. We have asked the police to install his missing person notice in the constituency and launch a drive to search him,” he added.

A spokesman of the Hisar police confirmed that farmers approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost to lodge a missing complaint.

Despite repeated calls and text messages, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh could not be reached for a comment.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP