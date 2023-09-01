Hisar naib tehsildar suspended for not acting on CM window complaint

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has suspended a naib tehsildar for allegedly not taking proper action on a complaint received on the CM window, an official spokesperson said. The CM has also ordered departmental action against the suspended naib tehsildar Suresh Kumar of Khedi Jalab, Hisar, under Rule 7 of the Haryana Service Rules, 2016.

Bhiwani jail opening on Sept 5

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the new block of Bhiwani jail on September 5. It includes a new jail constructed on about 12 acres at a cost of ₹30 crore, having the capacity to accommodate 774 inmates, including female prisoners. Energy and jails minister Ranjit Singh said that in the new complex, five barracks have been built for male prisoners and one for female prisoners. The capacity of men’s barrack is 126 and women’s barrack is 114. The capacity of the old jail was 561, which has now increased to 1,335. A separate kitchen, an administrative block, a shed for skill development and separate meeting rooms for male and female prisoners to meet their families have also been built in the new block.

Cyclothon against drug menace starts from Karnal today

Karnal Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will flag off a month-long cyclothon against drug menace, from Karnal on Friday. As per officials, around 10,000 people, especially youths, are expected to participate in this cyclothon, which will cover all districts before culminating at Yamunanagar on September 25. Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the CM will flag off the cyclothon at 6am from the ICAR-NDRI chowk in Karnal.