Muharram procession taken out in Srinagar after over three decades

After 34 years, the Muharram procession was taken out on its traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate in Srinagar on Thursday. Amid tight security arrangements, the procession ended peacefully as thousands of Shia mourners participated in the procession.

A Muharram procession being taken out in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

On Wednesday night, authorities had announced to allow the 8th Muhurram procession from 6 am for two hours on its traditional route. In the morning, hundreds of people gathered at Gurubazar in old city carrying flags in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), a grandson of the last Prophet (SAW) of Islam.

The month is remembered for the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in a seventh-century battle in Karbala, present day Iraq. After covering more than three kilometers distance, the procession culminated at Dalgate.

J&K’s lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, while remembering the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala, said: “I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and recall sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his ideals. Today is a historic occasion for Shia brethren in Kashmir valley as after 34 years 8th Muharram procession is taking place on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate.”

The 8th Muharram was banned in 1989 by authorities owing to law and order situation. “For 34 years, Muharram procession was banned on the traditional route. We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J&K,” the LG said.

“Today the entire world is witnessing commitment and determination of the government to ensure peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society, he added.

“It is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of J&K. Several historic decisions have seen the light of the day in a few years and a peaceful J&K has emerged on the horizon. Let’s further strengthen our bonds and unity,” Sinha said.

City mayor Junaid Azim Mattu termed it a historic revival and gave its credit to people and the LG.

“Let the historic revival of the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar not be trivialized and belittled by the temptations of bullheaded propaganda and political point-scoring. Credit goes to the LG Administration - undoubtedly - BUT also to the people who proved the cynics wrong,” he said in a tweet.

Different leaders of the Shia community thanked administration for allowing the 8th Muharram procession and requested government to allow procession of Muharram 10 as well.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming the decision urged government to take other steps if they think situation has improved.

Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesman Altaf Thakur described it as a proud moment for J&K.

“ This shows peace has indeed prevailed first time after abrogation of Article 370. LG Manoj Sinha-led administration deserves all praise. Had peace not been there, Omar Abdullah would not have walked from his Gupkar residence to party office Nawa e Subh,” he said.

Additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the Muharram procession ended peacefully. “We had made elaborate security arrangements and security was deployed through out the route.”

