Union minister of state (independent charge) Jitendra Singh on Sunday criticised the Congress and the INDI Alliance over the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, stating the legislation was designed to institutionalise women’s participation in governance and decision-making.

Union minister Jitendra Singh with leader of Opposition in HP assembly Jai Ram Thakur and others in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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“At a time when the nation is ready for this historic leap, the Opposition chose obstruction over cooperation,” he said, accusing the Congress and its allies of placing political calculations above women’s empowerment.

While addressing mediapersons in Shimla, he asserted that the proposed legislation represents not just a policy initiative but the core ideological commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Since 2014, the Modi government has fundamentally shifted the paradigm of governance by placing women at the centre of policy design and implementation. Women are no longer passive beneficiaries. They are active architects of India’s development journey,” he said.

The minister described the Opposition’s stance as a “historic betrayal”. “The Congress has invoked women’s reservation for over 50 years, but it consistently failed to implement it. When a credible, constitutionally viable and well-researched framework was presented, they resorted to procedural excuses and diversionary arguments. This exposes their lack of intent,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh also pointed out that the BJP has already institutionalised more than 33% representation for women within its organisational structure. “Unlike Congress, which remains entrenched in dynastic politics, BJP has promoted women based on merit, performance and leadership potential,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also pointed out that the BJP has already institutionalised more than 33% representation for women within its organisational structure. “Unlike Congress, which remains entrenched in dynastic politics, BJP has promoted women based on merit, performance and leadership potential,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing confidence in public sentiment, he said, “The women of India are politically aware and socially assertive. They will not overlook this obstruction. This issue has the potential to evolve into a nationwide movement for rightful representation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing confidence in public sentiment, he said, “The women of India are politically aware and socially assertive. They will not overlook this obstruction. This issue has the potential to evolve into a nationwide movement for rightful representation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, along with increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated on Friday. The ruling dispensation asserted that the struggle to secure women’s rights would continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, along with increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated on Friday. The ruling dispensation asserted that the struggle to secure women’s rights would continue. {{/usCountry}}

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While 298 members voted in support of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill needed 352 votes to secure the two-thirds majority required for passage.

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