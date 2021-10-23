Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Historical places of Mahendragarh to be developed as tourist spots: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is working in a planned manner for the purpose and added the reconstruction of 'Rani Talab' at Madhogarh fort has been done and the work of 'Rani Mahal' is also in the final stages.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that once the historical places are developed to promote tourism, it will enhance employment opportunities in the area as well.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:51 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said historical places in Mahendragarh district will be developed as tourist destinations.

He said the state government is working in a planned manner for the purpose and added the reconstruction of 'Rani Talab' at Madhogarh fort has been done and the work of 'Rani Mahal' is also in the final stages.

An amount of 9 crore will be spent on these works, he said.

The chief minister was addressing a programme organised at Madhogarh Fort on Saturday after visiting Dhosi mountain, according to an official release.

Khattar said Dhosi and Madhogarh have immense potential for tourism.

He said it has been planned to develop Dhosi mountains as a pilgrimage site and the fort of king of Madhogarh will also be reconstructed in the coming days to attract more tourists.

Khattar said once these places are developed to promote tourism, it will enhance employment opportunities in the area.

"In the coming time, people from far and wide will come here for trekking,” he said.

On the establishment of Industrial Model Township in Khudana, Khattar said a meeting would be held soon to hand over the panchayat land to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The cooperation of the villagers is necessary in this, he added.

The state government wants industries to be set up here so as to provide employment to the people of the area.

Meanwhile, at a rally in the Sohna assembly constituency in Gurugram, Khattar announced development projects worth 125 crore.

He laid the foundation stone of a mini secretariat for Tauru and Sohna.

An amount of about 16 crore will be spent on this project.

The CM also inaugurated a community health centre and residential building at Tauru.

He also approved the demand for increasing the capacity of the civil hospital in Sohna from 50 beds to 100 beds.

