Historically, Chandigarh echoed national sentiments

As Chandigarh gears up to elect its next MP on June 1, its electoral history reveals a striking trend: in 12 out of 14 general elections since 1967, the city has aligned its representative with the ruling party at the Centre, deviating only in 1967 and 1999. The city has aligned its representative with the ruling party at the Centre 12 out of 14 general elections since 1967, deviating only in 1967 and 1999. (HT)

In 1967, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor of the BJP, gave the city its first MP, Chand Goyal, even though the Congress won at the Centre. In 1999, Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal scripted a win even as the BJP formed the government at the Centre.

Overall, the Congress has clinched victory seven times, while the BJP has secured the UT’s representation four times.

The Congress candidates won in 1971, 1980, 1984 and 1991, before achieving a hat-trick in 1999, 2004 and 2009 through Bansal — the only time a party had stayed in power in Chandigarh for three consecutive terms.

The BJP bagged the seat in 1996 and 1998 with Satya Pal Jain, and in 2014 and 2019 with Kirron Kher.

Professor Ashutosh Kumar of Panjab University’s political science department underscored that Chandigarh, being a Union territory, was completely dependent on central grants and was also a largely middle-class city.

“The voters generally try to perceive which party is going to win at the Centre. So naturally, they have been voting, with some exceptions, for the candidate from the party they perceive will win at the Centre,” he added.