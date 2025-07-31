History-sheeter shot dead in Yamunanagar encounter

A 25-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly shot dead by Yamunanagar police during an encounter near Ratouli road during the wee hours of Wednesday. Police at the spot where the encounter tool place in Yamunanagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased Bhim alias Arjun, was a native of Ayodhya district and was residing in Azad Nagar of Yamunanagar.

He was affiliated to Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang.

Investigators said that he was behind the extortion-related double firing incidents of July 14 in the ITI area and Sarojini Colony Phase-1, targeting prominent merchants in Yamunanagar and a reward of ₹20,000 was declared on him. Extortion money amounting to ₹5.50 crore was sought from two merchants allegedly through a phone call, it was learnt.

Confirming the encounter, SP Kamaldeep Goyal said that the police received a tip-off last night that Bhim was roaming in the area with a weapon.

“A team was formed that followed him. At one point, he was surrounded and asked to stop, but he started firing at the cops, who were wearing bulletproof jackets. Multiple shots were fired and he was shot during the crossfiring,” he said.

The SP further said that the accused was taken to the emergency wing of district civil hospital, where he died during treatment.

“He was wanted in at least seven cases including an attempted murder, procession of illegal arms, drugs and others. He was also one of the shooters in the double firing cases of July 14. His associate Aman was arrested after he was injured in a shoot out with Ambala police near Mullana,” he added.

This is the second death of a hitman working for the Noni Rana gang in an encounter.

Earlier, 20-year-old Romil Vohra, also a Yamunanagar native, was shot dead by a joint team of Delhi Police and Haryana STF in the national capital last month.