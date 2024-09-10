Hit by bus, elderly woman dies in Ludhiana’s Pohir

An elderly woman lost her life due to the negligence of a bus driver in the Pohir area. The victim, Sangeeta Rani, 60, was travelling on a bus from Ludhiana to Ahmedgarh Mandi when the incident occurred. Sangeeta Rani, who was travelling on a bus from Ludhiana to Ahmedgarh Mandi, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the government hospital in Malerkotla, where she succumbed to her injuries. (HT Photo)

The Dehlon police have registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Gurmukh Singh, a resident of the Patran area in Patiala. The case was lodged following a complaint by the victim’s son, Arun Vinayak, a resident of Malerkotla.

According to Arun, his mother had alighted from the bus at Pohir Bus Stand and was attempting to cross the road when the driver, showing carelessness, sped off, fatally injuring her. Sangeeta Rani sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the government hospital in Malerkotla, where she succumbed to her injuries.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.