Hit-and-run accidents claim two lives in Mohali

Hit-and-run accidents snuffed out two more lives in Mohali district over the weekend.

Mohali police have launched a hunt for both the absconding car drivers. (iStock)

A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near TDI City in Balongi on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased, Gurdeep Singh, lived in Kharar and worked as a driver.

On Saturday night, he was returning home after work, when a silver Toyota Innova hit his motorcycle from behind and sped away.

Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said Gurdeep lost control and fell on the road. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 by other commuters. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The IO said they had the registration number of the offending car and will nab its driver soon. The driver has been booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another road mishap, a speeding car left a 32-year-old woman dead in Baltana on Saturday.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the deceased, Reena Kashyap, 32, was heading to work on a scooter on Saturday morning when a car rammed into her two-wheeler and drove off.

One of Reena’s colleagues took her to a private hospital in Phase 6, where, after fighting for life for two days, she breathed her last on Monday.

Her brother Arun Kumar, a resident of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that Reena lived on rent in Wadhwa Nagar Colony, Baltana, and worked in Panchkula.

Police have booked the absconding car driver under Sections 304-A and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

