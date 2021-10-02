Hit-and-run accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

Two rashly driven heavy vehicles claimed the lives of a 25-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man in Mohali on Thursday evening.

Police said the female victim, Neeru, and her father, residents of Manimajra, were headed to Saidpur village on a Honda Activa.

As they reached Bhankarpur light point in Dera Bassi, a truck hit their scooter, causing them to fall on the road. Before Neeru could react, the truck ran over her head, killing her on the spot.

Her father, Rakesh Kumar, also suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene.

Investigating officer Vijender Kumar said the unidentified truck driver had been booked under Sections 279, 304A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The registration number of the truck has been noted down and the driver will be arrested soon,” he said.

In another accident, 52-year-old Chaman Lal was killed after a speeding canter hit him and sped away in Landran.

Police said Lal, a resident of Kharar, was crossing the road to visit a market when the mishap took place. He was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, where he died on Friday. The canter driver was booked under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC.

Hit-and-run victim dies after battling for life for 10 days

A 20-year-old woman, who was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Zirakpur on September 21, succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday.

According to police, the victim, Balika, a resident of Jaspur village, Panchkula, worked at a factory at Zirakpur. On September 21, after work, she was crossing the Zirakpur-Ambala highway to board an auto-rickshaw, when a speeding car hit her and drove off.

Investigating officer Kamal Taneja said on the complaint of her father, Dil Bahadur, the unidentified car driver had been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.