Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
chandigarh news

Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC

SBS Nagar deputy commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase
A car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter was held after a 2-km chase by the SBS Nagar DC on Saturday . (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sbs Nagar:

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase.

At 3:15 pm Sarangal was going to Balachaur from his official residence. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot.

The deputy commissioner asked his driver to follow the Maruti Dzire. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car. He also asked the medical staff at a local hospital to ensure quality treatment to the injured persons. Sarangal said it was his moral duty to help those who were in need.

