Hit-and-run law: Private bus drivers on strike in Himachal

A day after the oil tanker and truck drivers’ strike against the new hit-and-run law affected fuel supply and triggered panic in the hill state, private bus operators decided to go on strike, leaving commuters, particularly office-goers, high and dry on Wednesday. A day after chaos on Shimla streets due to the oil tankers’ strike (in pic), private bus operators decided to keep their vehicles off the road, causing inconvenience to residents on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

While the situation at fuel filling stations gradually returned to normal, private buses did not run in Shimla and other towns. The private bus operators said they were supporting the truckers’ agitation against the amendment in the Motor Vehicles Act. As a result, 106 buses plying on more than 500 routes in Shimla city remained off the road. Most of these buses run from the old bus stand to Panthaghati, Mehli, Malyana, Shoghi, Summerhill, Tutu, Kunihar, Dhami, Sanjauli and Dhali.

Few Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses running to these suburbs were overcrowded.

The supply of diesel to pumps of the public transport provider in the state with 3200 buses was hampered due to the truckers’ strike on Tuesday.

HRTC has 28 fuel stations of which 23 are supplied by Indian Oil, three by Hindustan Petroleum, and one by Bharat Petroleum. The major shortage was felt in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Sirmour districts. “Tankers are being filled and despatched to Jassur, Nalagarh, Nahan, Mandi, Sundernagar, and Kullu as well as Dhalli and Hamirpur,” HRTC managing director Rohan Chand Thakur said.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to provide security for transportation and clear directions to provide diesel to HRTC buses on priority from private fuel stations. Bus service on 138 routes were affected due to the shortage of diesel, Thakur said.

HRTC is continuing with online bookings but with a rider that due to the shortage of diesel, schedules could change. In case of cancellation, the ticket would be refunded.

Meanwhile, fuel stations opened at midnight after receiving the supply from 127 oil tankers from depots in Una and Nalagarh.