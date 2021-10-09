Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hit-and-run mishap claims scooterist’s life in Mohali
Hit-and-run mishap claims scooterist’s life in Mohali

Manish Pal, a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, was on his way home on his Honda Activa, when a rashly driven truck hit him and drove off in Dhakoli, Mohali
The truck driver sped away after hitting the scooter in Dhakoli, Mohali, on Thursday night. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali district, a 42-year-old man was killed after a truck hit his scooter in Dhakoli on Thursday night.

Police said Manish Pal, a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, was on his way home on his Honda Activa, when a rashly driven truck hit him and drove off. A seriously injured Pal was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but declared brought dead.

Investigating officer Gulab Singh said the unidentified truck driver had been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

Saturday, October 09, 2021
