Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Chandigarh’s Sectors 10, 40

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 02:37 AM IST

Among the victims, Chander Kali, 36, of Maloya was sitting pillion on her husband’s scooter, when a speeding car hit them in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Friday morning

Hit-and-run mishaps claimed the lives of a woman and a man in separate incidents in the city, police said on Friday.

Chander Kali and her husband, Chotu Ram, were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead. (iStock)
The woman, Chander Kali, 36, of Maloya was sitting pillion on her husband’s scooter, when a speeding car hit them in Sector 40 on Friday morning. Kali and her husband, Chotu Ram, were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where she was declared brought dead.

The collision caused the car’s bumper and registration plate to fall, and the driver fled leaving them behind.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station, and launched a probe to identify and arrest the unidentified driver.

The victim in the second accident, Amit, 37, of Dadumajra, was hit by a car on the dividing road of Sector 10 and 16 on Wednesday.

His brother Santosh Kumar told the police that he was eating paranthas at a roadside cart near Home Science College, Sector 10, when he saw a speeding car hit his brother while he was walking on the road. He was swiftly taken to GMSH, located opposite the road, but was pronounced brought dead.

Police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station.

