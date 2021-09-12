Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali
The impact of the collision, that took place around 1am on Saturday, caused the three-wheeler to overturn. (HT File Photo)
Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali

36-year-old man killed after a Toyota innova hit his auto in Mullanpur; car drags 37-year-old biker for 50 metres in Dera Bassi, claiming his life
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:36 AM IST

Two hit-and-run accidents claimed the lives of an auto-rickshaw driver and a motorcyclist in Mohali over the past 24 hours.

Ramandeep Singh, 36, of Kartapur village, Mullanpur, was killed after a speeding Toyota Innova rammed into his auto-rickshaw near the air force station in Mullanpur.

The mishap was witnessed by the victim’s brother Gurvinder Singh, who was waiting for him. He told the police that the impact of the collision, that took place around 1am on Saturday, caused the three-wheeler to overturn.

Ramandeep was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, with serious injuries, but was declared brought dead.

In another case, 37-year-old Harpreet Singh of Tiwana village, Dera Bassi, died after being dragged by a car that hit his motorcycle at Janetpura village, Dera Bassi.

His brother, Atinderpal Singh, complained to the police that they were both riding different motorcycles towards their village around 3.30pm on Friday.

On the way, a car hit his brother’s bike and dragged it for around 50 metres before driving off.

An injured Harpreet was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he died during treatment.

Separate cases have been registered against the unidentified drivers under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur and Dera Bassi police stations. The bodies were handed over to the respective families after autopsy.

