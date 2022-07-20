Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Mohali

A 39-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in two separate hit-and-run cases over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a woman was killed, while her 20-year-old son suffered injuries after a biker collided with their two-wheeler near the Majatari bus stand on Tuesday. The deceased, Gurmeet Kaur, and her injured son, Gursewak Singh, are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The accident took place around 7.45am, when the woman and her son were on the way to their workplace in Sector 91, Mohali. When they reached the bus stand, the bike collided with their two-wheeler, throwing them off the vehicle. The victims were rushed to a government hospital in Majat, from where Kaur was referred to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead. The biker fled from the scene.

Kaur is survived by her husband, son and two minor daughters. Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem. A case was under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (damages), and 304A (death by negligence) has been registered at the Kharar police station.

20-year-old killed in Zirakpur

A 20-year-old bike-borne youngster was killed after he was hit by a car on Patiala Road on Monday evening.

The deceased, Shivam Kumar, was a resident of Shivalik Vihar in Zirkapur. He was returning from Panchkula at around 10pm, when he rammed into a vehicle near Lucky Dhaba, causing him to fall off. At the same time, another vehicle, which was coming from behind, hit him.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case against unknown vehicles on the statement of the victim’s father. Kumar worked at a private firm. His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem.

