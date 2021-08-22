Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hockey Chandigarh felicitates Tokyo Olympics’ heroes

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Players from the Indian men and women’s hockey teams being felicitated during a ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kunar/HT)

Taking a cue from various state governments and other bodies, Hockey Chandigarh felicitated five stars of the Tokyo Olympics at a function held in the city on Saturday.

The five players received a cash award of 5 lakh each, while the two coaches were given 2.5 lakh each.

Those felicitated include Rupinder Pal Singh and Gurjant Singh from the men’s team; Monika Malik, Sharmila Devi and Reena Khokhar from the women’s team and coaches Shivendra Singh and Gurminder Singh.

The Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the competition while the women reached the semi-finals.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest on the occasion while Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi was the guest of honour.

The governor said that the Haryana government had given 23.25 crore as reward to outstanding players, adding that all states should prepare a sports policy to encourage athletes so that they can perform even better.

Sodhi spoke about sprucing up facilities in Punjab. He said, “While new facilities will be created in the state, existing ones will be upgraded”, he said.

Other prominent office bearers who were present included Anil Vohra, general secretary of Hockey Chandigarh; former Indian hockey team captain Gagan Ajit Singh and Tejdeep Singh Saini, UT sports director.

