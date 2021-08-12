Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hockey player Monika Malik gets hero's welcome
chandigarh news

Hockey player Monika Malik gets hero’s welcome

Monika was a mid-fielder in the Indian women’s hockey team which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2021
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Indian hockey player Monika Malik with her parents at her residence in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The India women’s hockey team might not have got a podium-finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, but the Rani Rampal-led side won hearts of millions by reaching the semi-finals of the mega-event for the first time. Mid-fielder Monika Malik arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday to a hero’s welcome.

In high spirits, Malik, a product of Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA), said hockey was the clear winner for India. “We could not win a medal, but the reception and the messages we have received have made us so proud. Even Prime Minster Narendra Modi spoke to the entire team after we lost the bronze medal match. We will be a stronger squad for Paris Olympics in 2024,” said Malik, who after spending three years at the CHA in her formative years, moved to Haryana.

The India women’s team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals to enter the semi-finals. However, they lost 3-4 in a pulsating bronze-medal playoff against Great Britain. Great Britain were the gold medallists from Rio 2016, where India finished last among 12 teams.

“It was heart-breaking to lose to Great Britain. I think we have a relatively young team and youngsters like Sharmila and Salima have bolstered us. The same set of players will continue as a unit for the next three-four years. Meanwhile, many players from other teams are going to retire before 2024. We should prepare from now on,” feels Malik, whose father Takdeer Singh Malik is an ASI with Chandigarh Police. The Indian Women’s hockey team was felicitated by Hockey India upon their return to the country.

As many as nine players from Haryana were part of the team. It was Malik’s second Olympics and she was part of the Indian team that won silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

