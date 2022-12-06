Hold camps to update, revalidate Aadhaar details: Haryana chief secy to ADCs

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday directed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) to hold special camps to update and revalidate Aadhaar details.

The chief secretary said that citizens whose Aadhaar was generated over 10 years ago must revalidate details in their Aadhaar by updating proof of identity and address to avail government services.

Kaushal also directed the IT department to ensure implementation of the in-house model in accordance with instructions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The school education department has been tasked with preparing a roster for holding regular camps for enrolling students.

UIDAI deputy director general Bhawna Garg said, “We have fixed a monthly target of updating 13.20 lakh Aadhaar cards till March 2023.”