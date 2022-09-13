Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state’s depot holders’ welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep.
The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28.
The plea seeks quashing of the decision made by the state authorities to distribute atta to the targeted distribution system beneficiaries through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies after replacing the fair price shops.
The plea also says that state be directed to distribute the same through these depot holders under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as was being done so far. It argues that essential commodities can only be distributed through fair price shops as per the central and state governments’ instructions from time to time.
It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1. Currently, the same is being done through 17,000 fair price shops.
It has been argued that if this scheme is implemented, it will leave them jobless, therefore the process of distribution of ration should be done through the depot holders only.
The plea also argues that similar move started in Delhi had to be stopped after the high court intervention.
-
Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
-
Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto
With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.
-
Firing in police station: Dadar police summon Sada Sarvankar, his son
Mumbai The Dadar police on Tuesday summoned rebel Shiv Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan, and Santosh Telavane, a supporter from chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, who were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly firing outside the premises of the police station on Saturday. The police on Monday also seized Sarvankar's licensed weapon.
-
Will hold municipal polls by January: Punjab local bodies minister
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will hold municipal corporation elections by January next year. He was in Jalandhar on Tuesday where he inducted four BJP councillors into the party fold in a function held at the circuit house. The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls. Presently, the Congress has been ruling these four corporations.
-
International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from Sept 16 to 19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister, Kamal Gupta, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.
