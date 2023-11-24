Home guard killed as Nihangs clash with cops in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi

A home guard jawan was killed and eight persons, including four policemen, were injured when a group of Nihangs resorted to “unprovoked” firing at them in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi early Thursday.

The incident took place when policemen tried to get the gurdwara vacated from a faction of Nihangs led by Baba Mann Singh. (Sourced)

Five people were arrested in the incident, police said. There was a dispute between two factions of Nihangs over the possession of Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib here. The incident took place when policemen tried to get the gurdwara vacated from a faction of Nihangs led by Baba Mann Singh. Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes and carrying some arms. The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, 50, who was posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

Special director general of police Arpit Shukla said there was an “unprovoked” firing at the policemen after they reached here. Shukla said a murder case has been registered. “Five people have been arrested and weapons recovered,” said Shukla, adding that further investigation was underway. The Nihangs fired indiscriminately, said police. Police used tear gas shells to disperse Nihangs who also hurled stones at policemen from the gurdwara premises.

The case under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and other sections of arms act have been registered against the accused. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of the home guard and announced a compensation of ₹2 crore for his family.

The incident occurred just a few days before the birth anniversary of first Sikh master Guru Nanak on September 27.

A group of 15-20 Nihangs owing allegiance to a faction led by Baba Mann Singh on Tuesday took control over the gurdwara and allegedly beat up two Nihangs of the other faction led by Baba Balbir Singh from Baba Budha Dal.

The group led by Baba Balbir Singh had been managing the gurdwara for the past many years. On Wednesday, some Nihangs of the Baba Mann Singh faction allegedly tried to take control over another dera of Baba Budha Dal in Bussowal village. Thereafter, an FIR was registered in the matter and 10 Nihangs belonging to the Baba Mann Singh faction were arrested, said police. On Thursday morning, when a team of police went to the gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib to get the possession vacated from the Baba Mann Singh faction, some Nihangs opened fire at them in which the home guard was killed. The bullet hit his head, said police.

Some Nihangs, while speaking to reporters, alleged that they were first attacked by police around 4:30 am. Senior officials, including additional DGP Dhillon, DIG Rajpal Singh Sandhu and Kapurthala deputy commissioner Karnail Singh rushed to the spot.

Later, they held talks with the Baba Mann Singh faction. After a two-hour meeting, the DC said it has been agreed that the Baba Mann Singh faction will vacate the gurdwara. Under section 145 (procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a receiver, who will be a government employee, will be appointed to manage the gurdwara, the deputy commissioner said. “We have persuaded one of the nihang groups that the district administration will take control of the gurdwara till the matter is sub-judice. During checking of the land records, it came to fore that both the groups have illegally possessed the land, which actually belongs to Waqb board,” he said.

