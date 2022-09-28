Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home minister’s J&K visit rescheduled: BJP leader

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:07 AM IST

A BJP leader said the home minister will make “an important announcement about Paharis and OBCs at his Rajouri rally.

Home minister Amit Shah. (ANI File)
ByHT Correspondent

Union home minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed, said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina

Raina said, “We have received information that the home minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed due to some inevitable circumstances. We have been given tentative dates of October 3, 4 and 5. Previously, the home minister was to visit on September 30 and October 1 and 2. He had to address rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla on October 1 and 2 respectively. Now, there shall be a change in his schedule. We are waiting for the final confirmation.”

A BJP leader said the home minister will make “an important announcement about Paharis and OBCs at his Rajouri rally.

