Homeless youth held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Chandigarh

Police have arrested a 19-year-old homeless youth for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at the Sector-19 market.

The accused was identified as Guddu. Police said the families of both the accused and the child lived on the footpath at the Sector 19 market. The crime came to fore after an eyewitness caught the accused in the act and made a complaint to the 181 Helpline. Following this, the police were alerted and the accused was arrested.

He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. A case under Section 8 (sexual assault of a minor) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Sector-19 police station.

Nayagaon man arrested for stalking, harassing married woman

Mohali Already facing trial for molesting a 31-year-old married woman, a Nayagaon man has been arrested again for stalking and sexually harassing her.

The woman complained that Naveen Chand, 34, had been frequently harassing her and passed objectionable comments. But on December 2, he intercepted her at a market and hurled abuses at her.

Then again on Monday, while she was walking back home from the market, he stalked her and passed a distasteful comment, following which she approached the Nayagaon police.

“The accused was arrested and eventually released on bail. He is facing trial for molesting the same woman and had also remained in jail for two months. After coming out on bail, he again started harassing her and was arrested again,” said a senior police officer.

A fresh case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Nayagaon police station.