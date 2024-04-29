 Homi Bhabha Hospital holds session on head, neck cancer - Hindustan Times
Homi Bhabha Hospital holds session on head, neck cancer

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 29, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Dr Sahil Mittal, a surgical oncologist, delivered a lecture on the subject. He highlighted that the main reasons for this type of cancer are tobacco and alcohol consumption

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), New Chandigarh, hosted a session for patients suffering from head and neck cancer on Sunday.

Laboratory tests, biopsies, and CT scans are crucial for accurately diagnosing the extent of cancer in the body. (HT file)
Dr Sahil Mittal, a surgical oncologist, delivered a lecture on the subject. He highlighted that the main reasons for this type of cancer are tobacco and alcohol consumption.

Dr Mittal also shared common symptoms such as tongue and mouth ulcers, advising patients to seek medical attention if they persist or recur. Laboratory tests, biopsies, and CT scans are crucial for accurately diagnosing the extent of cancer in the body, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Homi Bhabha Hospital holds session on head, neck cancer
