Hooda demands rollback of MBBS fee hike

: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a rollback of fee hike for the MBBS course by the state government.

In a statement, the leader of the opposition said that the government at times puts a condition of a bond of ₹ 40 lakh and sometimes the fee is increased from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 10 lakhs directly.

“Students are continuously opposing it. The opposition has also raised this issue several times but the state government is not willing to accept the demands of the students,” he said.

Hooda also expressed displeasure over the CET examination centers being allotted far from the homes of the candidates.

“When the opposition raised this issue in the assembly, the government itself had agreed to conduct examinations in the home district or adjoining district, but once again it went back on its promise. Thousands are standing in long queues for the registration of free bus service thus wasting their time when they should have been preparing for their exams,” he said.