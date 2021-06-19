Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda dismisses Khattar’s claims on 600 days of second tenure
Hooda dismisses Khattar’s claims on 600 days of second tenure

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:39 AM IST
In a statement, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the state is seeing the highest levels of unemployment. (HT File)

Terming the claims made by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on completion of 600 days of the BJP-JJP government “hollow”, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the BJP-led regime is responsible for rising unemployment, crime and indifference towards the agitating farmers.

In a statement, the former CM said that the state is seeing the highest levels of unemployment.

“As per CMIE data, every third person in state is unemployed as the government’s focus is more on retrenchment of employees than recruitment. Instead of giving jobs to the youth, the government has adopted a policy of sacking employees,” Hooda said.

“The government first advertises vacancies and then cancels the recruitment process,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the rising crime graph in Haryana, Hooda said never in the history of the state has crime increased as much as it has under the BJP-JJP government.

He accused the government of burying investigation reports of different scams.

He said the BJP-JJP alliance has emerged as the “biggest anti-farmer government” in country.

“It is unfortunate that despite the martyrdom of hundreds of farmers, the state government is continuing to advocate Centre’s three agricultural laws instead of helping the farmers,” he said.

