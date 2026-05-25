Former Haryana chief minister (CM) and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday visited district’s Rithal village and extended support to farmers protesting over shortage of canal water and the growing drinking water crisis in the region.

Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during his visit to the Rithal village in Rohtak district on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the protesters, Hooda said, “Farmers are not getting water for irrigation while people are struggling even for drinking water. The BJP government is responsible for pushing the state into such a situation,” he said.

During his visit, Hooda listened to the grievances of farmers and villagers and directed officials to address the grievances. He also wrote a demi-pfficial letter to CM Nayab Singh Saini regarding the issue.

The protesting villagers are alleging that the lining work carried out in the JLN canal in 2022 had stopped groundwater recharge in the area, causing tube wells and hand pumps in nearby villages to turn saline. They expressed concern that the proposed lining of the BSB canal would further worsen the drinking water crisis and affect irrigation in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Villagers demanded that the canal bed should remain unlined and earthen from the head to the tail end to ensure groundwater recharge. They also sought construction of ghats at every bridge along the BSB canal and access steps on both sides of the canal at regular intervals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Villagers demanded that the canal bed should remain unlined and earthen from the head to the tail end to ensure groundwater recharge. They also sought construction of ghats at every bridge along the BSB canal and access steps on both sides of the canal at regular intervals. {{/usCountry}}

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Another major demand raised by villagers was the supply of drinking water from the canal to all villages located within a 10-kilometre radius on both sides of the JLN canal.

Hooda assured the protesters that he would raise the matter before administrative officials as well as the state government and make every possible effort to ensure that their demands are fulfilled.