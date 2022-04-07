Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
chandigarh news

Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said petrol and diesel were the cheapest as compared to the neighbouring states during the Congress rule
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 07:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. “Our priority is that Haryana should first get SYL water as per the Supreme Court’s decision, rest of the issues come after that. We supported the government and in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on issues related to the state. We have demanded that the chief minister should take time to meet the Prime Minister so that the rights of Haryana can be strongly advocated before the central government,” he said.

The leader of the opposition said that the rate of petrol and diesel was being increased by 35-80 paise per litre. “Petrol and diesel in Haryana were the cheapest as compared to the neighbouring states during the Congress rule. But now, it’s the other way around,” he said.

Hooda said the government has increased the rate of DAP fertiliser from 1,200 to 1,350 as well as the price of electricity, which will affect the household budgets of the middle class.

“This government is reducing the production in state-owned power plants and buying expensive electricity from outside. We will provide free electricity to poor families and at affordable rates to the middle class when voted to power in the state,” he added.

Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.

