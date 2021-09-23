Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda to start public connect programme from October
Hooda to start public connect programme from October

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:02 AM IST

With the Congress MLAs in Haryana expressing their concerns over the lack of organisational structure in state and minimal penetration of leadership in the masses due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday decided to start a public connect programme from October.

Sources said it was decided at the CLP meeting on Wednesday that the programme will be named ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ (the opposition is before you) and the contact programme is likely to be kicked-off from Karnal, the assembly constituency represented by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will lead the contact programme.

The state Congress has failed to make appointments to the key grassroots level positions in block and district Congress committees for past several years.

Many party MLAs including Geeta Bhukkal, RS Kadian and Shamsher Singh Gogi expressed their concerns at the party’s failure to make organisational appointments at the grassroots level and the losing touch with people due to the pandemic restrictions.

A few MLAs also suggested that the CLP leader should also involve state Congress president Kumari Selja in the mass contact programmes.

