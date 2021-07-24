Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hop-on hop-off service resumes on Kalka-Shimla railway section

Officials said the service had been restarted in view of the tourist season, where the passenger has to submit copies of required documents while buying the tickets
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Tourists will be able to board and deboard any train on the route,subject to availability of seats. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Northern Railways has re-introduced the leisure-oriented hop-on hop-off service on the 118-year-old scenic Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge section that will enable the tourists to view all places on a single ticket.

Officials said that the service had been restarted in view of the tourist season, where the passenger has to submit copies of required documents while buying the tickets. Tourists will be able to hop on and hop off of any train on the section.

Ashutosh Gangal, general manager of the Northern Railways, in a statement said that the ticket could be bought from any station on the section and the passengers could board any coach of any train subject to availability of seats.

