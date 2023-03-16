Hoshiarpur filmmaker’s documentary an eye-opener for eco-travellers

Just as Punjab, Hoshiarpur is also is blessed with bountiful nature in the form of water bodies at pristine locations. This is also surrounded by a plethora of hidden gems of flora and fauna that was mostly ignored so far by eco-travellers.

The film celebrates the serenity of unexplored natural locations and eternal beauty of rivers and lakes in Hoshiarpur (HT Photo)

To improve the situation, eminent nature artist and documentary filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu has came up with a unique film titled, Nature in the Lap of Hoshiarpur, which took him about six to eight months to shoot in collaboration with the district administration and forest department, Hoshiarpur.

The film showcases the district’s countryside which is unarguably a spell bounding destination for nature photography and relishes the tranquillity of the environment bounded by lush green forests and whirling waters.

The film aims to shine a light on the unexplored natural beauty of the Hoshiarpur countryside especially Nara forest, dam and rest house, Chohal forest, dam and rest house, Mehngrowal forest, dam and rest house, and Gate 52 Talwara.

A special preview of the documentary was organised at Lajwanti Stadium, Hoshiarpur. Sandhu says he prepared the documentary to showcase the beauty of Kandi region of Punjab and highlight the adventurous shoot from the Nara forest rest house which was built by the British in 1936, and the bamboo canopy drive of Kukanet jungle safari.

