Hoshiarpur man moves court over worm-ridden pizza, awarded 7,000 compensation

A Hoshiarpur resident, who approached the consumer court three years ago after being served a worm-ridden pizza that left him sick, has been awarded a ₹7,000 compensation.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2, Chandigarh, has directed pizza chain Captain Sam’s and food delivery app Uber Eats to pay the amount within 45 days from the date of receipt of the order’s certified copy, failing which the amount will carry 12% interest till payment.

Harkirat Singh, who hails from Hoshiarpur, had ordered a “regular classic cheesy pizza with onion combo” from Captain Sam’s via Uber Eats on July 14, 2019.

Later, while eating the pizza, he was shocked to find white worms in it and also a strand of hair, which was also witnessed by his friends. He immediately called the pizza outlet, but the store manager made poor excuses and even the general manager could not give any satisfactory answer.

The same evening, he developed acute pain in the stomach and loose stools. On visiting GMSH, Sector 16, he was prescribed de-worming tablet albendazole, and advised a lab test and rest.

Subsequently, he sent an e-mail to Captain Sam’s, but the e-mail address turned out to be wrong.

Both Uber Eats and Captain Sam’s failed to file their replies and evidence, despite repeated opportunities.

Taking note of this, the consumer forum said, “This act of Uber Eats and Captain Sam’s draws an adverse inference against them and proves that they have nothing to say in their defence qua the allegations made in the complaint.”

“Uber Eats and Captain Sam’s are proved to have supplied contaminated food to the complainant, who developed stomach ache and had to take medicines after its consumption, due to which he certainly suffered mental agony as well as physical harassment,” said the forum, while disposing of the complaint and awarding the complainant a compensation of ₹7,000.

