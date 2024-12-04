Hoshiarpur: Newly elected panches, sarpanches take oath

Punjab’s local government and parliament affairs minister Ravjot Singh administered oath to 9,314 newly elected panches and sarpanches from 1,403 panchayats in Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday. Of these, 273 candidates were elected unanimously. Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal also attended the event. (HT File)

“The unanimous elections reflect the trust and harmony among the people. This unity is crucial for driving development and eradicating social evils,” the minister said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singh emphasised the pivotal role of panchayats in fostering constructive initiatives and combating social issues within their communities. He assured that the state government would ensure ample funding for development projects and urged the newly elected representatives to actively collaborate with concerned departments to initiate their plans.

