Hotel employee booked for serving hookah in Chandigarh

An employee of Hotel Whispering Oaks, Kishangarh, was arrested for serving hookah despite a ban. Jagdish Chander Yadav, 47, of Mauli Jagran, was arrested after a check by the police on Friday. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered at the IT Park police station.

Trio arrested for stealing pick-up truck

Panchkula Police on Friday arrested three men for stealing a pick-up truck. They were identified as Sunil Gautam and Pardeep Malik of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Sunil Kumar of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. Their arrest came on the complaint of truck owner Santosh Jha of Phase 2, Panchkula. While Pardeep was sent to judicial custody by a court, the other two accused were taken on one-day police remand.

UT police take out ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Police organised a rally as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign on Saturday. MP Kirron Kher flagged off the rally from Sukhna Lake in the presence of UT adviser Dharam Pal, mayor Sarbjit Kaur, UT DGP Praveer Ranjan, and other UT and police officials. Comprising 75 police vehicles, the rally concluded at the Sector-17 Plaza. Meanwhile, the adviser also flagged off the “Cycle for Unity” rally from Rose Garden, Sector 16, on Saturday. The rally was organised by the UT sports department.

CHB to award commendations to 9 employees

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will award commendation certificates to its nine employees on the occasion of Independence Day. The employees include sub-divisional engineer Vikas Goel, junior scale stenographer Jai Inder Singh Guleria, senior assistant Rajat Kashyap, enforcement officer Rajinder Singh, DEO Madhav, peons Nardeep Singh and Manoj Singh, gardener Daya Ram and supervisor Rakesh Kumar.

Army’s hold ‘Freedom Run’ in Ambala

Ambala Army’s Kharga Corps organised a “Freedom Run” in Ambala Cantt on Saturday to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Over 800 people, including army personnel and their families, participated in the run.

Cyclists to ride to Atal Tunnel

Chandigarh As part of their annual ride “Jashn-e-Azadi”, cyclists from city-based Cycleworx Club will hoist the national flag at Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass in Manali on Monday to salute the passion and dedication of the Border Road Organisation (BRO). The ride will comprise seven cyclists, including 12-year-old Tanmay Rawat, who will cover 75 km from Kullu till the tunnel.

7 kids undergo liver transplants

CHANDIGARH As many as seven children, aged between six months and 13 years, from the tricity and Punjab underwent successful living donor liver transplants at Rela Hospital, Chennai, recently. In all cases, the children’s parents donated the organ. The children were suffering from various liver complications, including Wilson disorder, acute liver failure, glycogen storage disorder and biliary atresia (failed kasai procedure).