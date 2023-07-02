Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Sector 52 hotel owner held for supplying heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2023 11:51 PM IST

The accused, identified as Parveen Garg, according to the police, had been selling heroin in and around his hotel in Chandigarh through his staff

Two weeks after police arrested the manager of KD Residency Hotel, Sector 52, with 12 gm heroin, police on Saturday also arrested the hotel’s owner after recovering another 14.30 gm heroin from the building.

As per police, Parveen is a habitual offender and was booked in NDPS Act cases by the Zirakpur and Sector 36 police station previously as well. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Parveen Garg, according to the police, had been selling heroin in and around his hotel through his staff. They said he bought the drug from Delhi and Punjab, and sold them in small pouches at higher rates.

Police had earlier arrested the hotel manager, Anil Kumar, and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 36 police station on June 18.

Investigators said Parveen was a habitual offender and was booked in NDPS Act cases by the Zirakpur police and at the Sector 36 police station last year as well.

