House of drug peddler demolished in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday demolished an alleged drug peddler’s house on the outskirts of Jammu, said officials.

Jammu administration demolishes the residential property of a drug peddler, at Belicharana, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

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A large contingent of police officer including women cops armed with heavy-duty bulldozers, demolished the property owned by the drug peddler Shaif Din, alias Pappi, who is currently lodged in jail.

The action aligns with a 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan launched by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, which focuses on curbing substance abuse through a mix of enforcement and awareness efforts, said police. LG launched the campaign on April 11 and announced a slew of strict measures to make the UT a drug-free region.

The authorities demolished Shaif’s house, removed grass huts and seized some two-wheelers. “After proper verification, it was established that Shaif Din, of Suchetgarh, had raised a big house valued around ₹2 crore in Belicharana area. He was involved in the drug trade and he had raised the house on an encroached land out of ill-gotten money,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some women from the family and relatives tried to create obstacle in the functioning but they were taken care of by the women cops,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some women from the family and relatives tried to create obstacle in the functioning but they were taken care of by the women cops,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He informed that similar drive against drug peddlers will continue to make J&K drug free region. “Shaif Din is currently lodged in jail. He was involved in drug-related activities, and the property he built over time was funded using the proceeds of crime. We have demolished the property,” the local tehsildar told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He informed that similar drive against drug peddlers will continue to make J&K drug free region. “Shaif Din is currently lodged in jail. He was involved in drug-related activities, and the property he built over time was funded using the proceeds of crime. We have demolished the property,” the local tehsildar told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, properties of more than 150 drug peddlers have either been seized or demolished in the Jammu region in the past year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, properties of more than 150 drug peddlers have either been seized or demolished in the Jammu region in the past year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also warned that the administration will launch a stringent crackdown on traffickers and syndicates, including revocation of passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card and arms licence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also warned that the administration will launch a stringent crackdown on traffickers and syndicates, including revocation of passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card and arms licence. {{/usCountry}}

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