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House of drug peddler demolished in Jammu

A large contingent of police officer including women cops armed with heavy-duty bulldozers, demolished the property owned by the drug peddler Shaif Din, alias Pappi, who is currently lodged in jail

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday demolished an alleged drug peddler’s house on the outskirts of Jammu, said officials.

Jammu administration demolishes the residential property of a drug peddler, at Belicharana, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

A large contingent of police officer including women cops armed with heavy-duty bulldozers, demolished the property owned by the drug peddler Shaif Din, alias Pappi, who is currently lodged in jail.

The action aligns with a 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan launched by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, which focuses on curbing substance abuse through a mix of enforcement and awareness efforts, said police. LG launched the campaign on April 11 and announced a slew of strict measures to make the UT a drug-free region.

The authorities demolished Shaif’s house, removed grass huts and seized some two-wheelers. “After proper verification, it was established that Shaif Din, of Suchetgarh, had raised a big house valued around 2 crore in Belicharana area. He was involved in the drug trade and he had raised the house on an encroached land out of ill-gotten money,” said a senior police officer.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / House of drug peddler demolished in Jammu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / House of drug peddler demolished in Jammu
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