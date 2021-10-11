Chandigarh: Jewellery, camera stolen from house in Sector 42

Thieves made off with jewellery and a camera from a house in Sector 42 while the victim was out of station, the police said on Sunday.

As per the police, Ravinder Kumar Soni of Sector 42 had gone to Delhi between September 30 to October 8. Upon coming back, he saw that his house had been broken into and jewellery including three gold chains, four gold rings, two pendant sets, six earring sets, a gold nose ring, three sets of gold earrings, a gold nose pin, three sets of silver anklets, eight silver rings, two small bangles and a camera worth ₹32,000 were found missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

As per the police, on the intervening night of October 7 and 8, another house in Sector 42 close to the victim’s house was also broken into and some jewellery was stolen from here. Police officials are exploring the angle that the two house thefts were the work of the same thieves, and they are working on identifying the accused.