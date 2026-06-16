House-to-house SIR survey in Punjab begins on June 26

The house-to-house enumeration under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will commence across Punjab on June 26 and continue till July 24, with booth-level officers (BLOs) visiting each and every household to verify voter details and collect enumeration forms.

Printing of electoral materials was in progress and will be completed before the commencement of the house-to-house verification phase, she added.

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In preparation for this statewide campaign, a review meeting was organised on Monday by Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, senior deputy election commissioner with the Election Commission of India. He is on three-day visit to Punjab and will be covering all districts.

The meeting was held with the district election officers (DEOs) of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ropar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Mitra briefed the state’s electoral framework comprising five divisions, 23 districts and 117 constituencies, with a total of 24,453 polling stations across 14,664 locations. She shared that Punjab had achieved 85.82% mapping of total voters.

She reported that the state-level three-day training programme for additional district election officers (ADEOs), electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), election tehsildars and technical staff had been completed, while district-level trainings for BLOs and BLO supervisors were currently underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Printing of electoral materials was in progress and will be completed before the commencement of the house-to-house verification phase, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Printing of electoral materials was in progress and will be completed before the commencement of the house-to-house verification phase, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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During the session, the deputy election commissioner stressed to all DEOs the importance of ensuring accuracy, inclusiveness and transparency in the electoral rolls. He reviewed the preparedness of each district’s field machinery and implementation protocols designed to guarantee that no eligible voter was left out and no ineligible entry was included.