Housing authority gets nod to acquire land near Shimla airport

Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has received approval from its board to acquire land to establish a new township, “Mountain City”, near Jubbar-Hatti Airport in the suburbs of Shimla, to decongest the state capital.

For the allottees who had encountered disputes regarding payment dues, the board approved a one-time settlement (OTS) policy, offering these individuals an opportunity to settle their dues at a significantly reduced rate. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This project is likely to fuel economic activities and employment in the area and create a modern city with state-of-the-art infrastructure, incorporating advanced seismic technology. The estimated cost of this project is ₹1,373 crore, a statement said.

For the allottees who had encountered disputes regarding payment dues, the board approved a one-time settlement (OTS) policy, offering these individuals an opportunity to settle their dues at a significantly reduced rate.

This policy will ease the financial burden on the public and provide HIMUDA with consolidated resources that can be reinvested for the greater good of the public.

Presiding over the 52nd meeting of the board of directors (BoD) of HIMUDA, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised the importance of adopting the latest construction techniques and leveraging information technology platforms to enhance its presence and service to the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, the adoption of electronic measurement books (e-MBs) was recommended to streamline record-keeping and reduce dependence on physical documentation.

He said that HIMUDA should continue to forge ahead with a vision of sustainable and inclusive urban development, and these decisions mark a significant stride toward that goal besides to improve the sizes of flats and make these more user friendly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON